BRIGHTON -

Community Care Northumberland is offering a number of spring workshops at their Brighton office's Activity Centre that you can register for now.

• Mosaic Art, April 19

Anja Hertle's great passion is creating three-dimensional art pieces by patiently assembling dishes, tiles, coloured glass and interesting found objects. She will help you create a six-inch-square mosaic out of recycled materials (which are supplied). She will also demonstrate her grouting technique and supply a bag of grout with instructions to take. Hertle is offering two-hour sessions at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., and registration is $10.

• Lino Printing, April 24

Jillian Roos-Markowitz offers a beginner's lino-printing workshop to channel your inner creative artist. Cutting on soft easy-cut linoleum will produce the striking original images, which are then inked with brightly coloured water-based inks and printed on a variety of papers and fabrics. All materials are supplied. The workshop begins at 2 p.m., and registration is $15.

• Slow Cooker Magic, April 26 — back by popular demand

It's time to dig out that slow cooker and put it to work on easy and delicious meals. Dorothy Fletcher will teach you more about slow cookers with principles, tips and recipes that will have you using it on a regular basis (you can even make dessert in it). The workshop begins at 6 p.m., and registration is $10.

• Impressionistic Landscapes in Acrylic, May 3

Artist Bob Pennycook's work explores colour and shape relationships in the landscape with simple lines and forms. He offers a step-by-step class and provides all materials to bring out your creativity with acrylics on canvas. He is giving three-hour sessions at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and registration is $10.

• Super-Nutritious and Super-Delicious, May 10

Fletcher returns to spread the word on so-called superfoods like kale, quinoa, blueberries and lentils — nutrient-dense powerhouses that provide antioxidants, phytonutrients, vitamins and minerals. Fletcher shows you how to cook these foods different ways, and lets you sample for yourself to see how foods that are good for you can also taste good. The workshop begins at 6 p.m., and registration is $10.

• Stamped Stone Tiles, May 17

Jessica Hoskin shows you how to make this easy tile project, which can be used as coasters, tiles or hanging artwork, with all materials supplied. The workshop begins at 6 p.m., and registration is $10.

• Acrylic Painting, May 24

Artist and teacher Rachel Harbour will help you bring out your creativity with an acrylic project on canvas. Bring your own artist brushes (if you have any), and all other materials are supplied. Harbour is offering three-hour sessions at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and registration is $10.

• Paper Crafting, May 31

Any level of crafter is welcome for Christine Bowman's workshop that will teach you how to create lovely paper crafts that you will be delighted to share with friends and family. The workshop begins at 6 p.m., and registration is $10.

• Impressionistic Landscapes in Acrylic, June 7

Pennycook returns for another session on landscapers in acrylics on canvas. He is giving three-hour sessions at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and registration is $10.

• Decorative Mason Jars, June 14

Bringing a Mason jar to life with a gorgeous design is something you will enjoy learning from Cheryl Lafferty, an acrylic-painting teacher for more than 30 years and a published artist in national magazines. The workshop begins at 3 p.m., and registration is $10.

• Creative Writing, June 21

This is a continuation of a previous workshop on the process of creative writing, this one focusing on building upon the foundation of your own natural style and comfort level. It is presented by professional biographer and columnist Victor Schukov. The workshop begins at 1 p.m., and registration is $10.

• Photography, June 28

Join instructor Robert Bailey to learn basic information on common camera functions and tips for great photos. Bring your camera (and tripod, if you have one), and dress appropriately for an outdoors session. The workshop begins at 1 p.m., and registration is $10.

• Summer Salads, June 21

Fletcher is back to explore seasonal vegetables that make fresh, delicious and nutritious super salads that you can enjoy all summer. You'll also get some recipes for home-made dressings that will put the store-bought kind to shame. The workshop begins at 6 p.m., and registration is $10.

You can register for any of these sessions by calling (613) 475-4190.

Community Care will also be hosting monthly Creative Cafe Drop-in time, an opportunity to socialize, enjoy coffee and tea, and work on your current arts-and-crafts project — a great chance to share techniques and ideas, and meet new people.

These run from 1 to 3 p.m. April 18, May 16 and June 20, and a $2 fee applies.

Registration is required for the Creative Cafe sessions as well, as space is limited.