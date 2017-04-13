Port Hope Library campaign off to a great start

Canada is celebrating 150 years of Confederation this year.

In concert with this commemoration, the Port Hope Public Library Board has launched an exciting fundraising campaign to assist in the expansion of excellent service and quality programming at its local library.

This initiative is called ‘150/150’ and it encourages residents to invest $150 in the Port Hope Public Library during Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Over the past few years the library board has faced some financial challenges due to restrained funding from both the municipal and provincial from both the municipal and provincial governments. Difficult decisions have had to be made regarding expansion of library services in order to meet established budget parameters.

It is the goal of the Port Hope Public Library Board to offer diverse, stimulating and innovative programming to the community. Library staff have identified areas for potential service development that would enhance current levels of programming for all ages.

As the demographics of Port Hope change, there is a need to supplement the circulating collection and to further develop specialized collections, such as large print and multilingual materials. The Garden Hill and Mary J. Benson Branches both require physical upgrades including the replacement of furniture and equipment.

This special campaign has been created to help achieve these service goals.

Although a fitting result would be to receive 150 investments of $150, the board will be very grateful for whatever amount this special fundraiser generates for Port Hope Public Library. It’s off to a great start with close to $8,000 raised within the first two weeks. The actual campaign will extend over the next few months culminating in a celebration honouring all of the investors and showcasing the projects funded by these ‘150’ campaign investments.

While this is a specific fundraising program, the library accepts donations for library service and development throughout the year. Receipts will be issued for any financial gift of $25 or more.

More information regarding this fundraising campaign or donations to Port Hope Public Library can be obtained by contacting the Mary J. Benson Branch at 905-885-4712 or library@porthope.ca.

