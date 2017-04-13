Toronto -

Promising new spending on education, health and transit, Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa says he will deliver a balanced budget on April 27.

In a speech to the Empire Club on Thursday, Sousa said the government will balance the books as promised in the 2017-18 budget. But that doesn't mean that the government will stop spending.

Sousa stayed quiet on details about the budget, but said there will be a "major booster shot" for health care.

The government will also introduce a transit tax credit for seniors, he said.

Sousa also defended the province's borrowing, saying it will be spent on capital improvements across the province.

"This is capital for new hospitals, new schools, new roads and new public transit in your community," he said.

The province’s debt continues to grow. It has swelled to more than $300 billion and in last year’s budget interest on that debt was more than $11 billion and was growing twice as quickly as any program spending area.