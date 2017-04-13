Of crossings and cats

1/17/17 was a special day for all of us.

Intending only to look at cats available for adoption at the Northumberland Humane Society, we were so captivated by two of them that we brought them home. They have been manipulating us with their feline wiles ever since.

They happened to be watching the evening news with us a couple of weeks ago when a story caught their attention. A brown tabby named BooBoo, missing since 2013 in California, turned up in Ontario, happy and healthy. What prompted such a long journey? Why had it taken years? And how did she get into Canada?

Owners of cats entering our country have to possess a rabies vaccination certificate, issued and signed by a licensed veterinarian. This document must identify the animal as to breed, colour and weight, and include the trade name and serial number of the vaccine. But BooBoo didn’t bring this important piece of paper with her. And no one challenged her. She snuck across our border without difficulty... another illegal immigrant. I wonder of there are others.

Much like the hundreds of human asylum seekers who have left the US and come to Canada, BooBoo was taken in, given nourishment and shelter.

Thomas and Hannah remembered this.

We knew when we adopted them that both cats would need dental work. Thomas had nine teeth extracted late in March. The whole experience must have been frightening for him. And he hated the car ride to the vet’s office.

Hannah knew she was next, and when her fur-brother told her about his ordeal, she seriously thought about packing her bags. So did he. After all, there would probably be future trips to the Ganaraska Animal Clinic.

If BooBoo could get into Canada so easily, surely, thought Thomas and Hannah, it would not be hard to go the other way, to escape to the United States and re-settle there. Maybe there would be no veterinarians in their new home!

They thought about it, but quickly came to their senses. They realized that they couldn’t give up what they had been enjoying for weeks: a warm house, comfortable furniture, Brita drinking water, lots of food, catnip toys, and of course, a steady supply of treats. They had quickly learned that all they had to do was stare at us with a pleading look in their gorgeous golden eyes, and we would bring out the goodies. So why would they even consider forsaking all of this?

And besides, Thomas did admit to Hannah that the veterinary staff took excellent care of him, and that his mouth felt better after his surgery.

Even though Hannah had decided to accept her fate, she enjoyed leading us on a merry chase throughout the house before we were finally able to capture her and put her in her carrier.

She only lost two teeth and has already forgiven us. Thomas has, too.

...

I’d like to thank my friend, Shirley, for her suggestion regarding this column.

dianadiv@eagle.ca