Northumberland Players' production of Waiting for the Parade by John Morrell was a big winner at the Eastern Ontario Drama League Festival 2017 awards ceremony on Sunday, April 9.

The Players took home the awards for Best Production, Best Production of a Canadian Play and Best Director (Brenda Worsnop). Other nominations included best costuming for Dawn Watters and Grace Price, best stage managing for Kara Besson, and best actress for Kirsty Bird and Anne-Marie Bouthillette.

Tickets are still available for last show of Waiting for the Parade this Saturday, April 15, 8 p.m. at the Firehall Theatre (213 Second Street) in Cobourg. Call the Victoria Hall box office at 905-372-2210 for tickets or purchase at the door one hour before the show if tickets remain available.

The Players advance to the Theatre Ontario Festival in their winning categories next month in Ottawa.