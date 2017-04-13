Naming our cat (part 2): my very own Crying Game

Last week, I wrote about our new tomcat named Kenobi.

We adopted him from an animal hospital for abandoned pets. The little mouser, no bigger than your fist, was an orphan from a stray mother. (Did you know that a pregnant female cat is called a queen?)

My daughter asked specifically for a male cat because supposedly it has been proven that the males are more affectionate than the females. True enough, Kenobi has been a wonderfully playful and friendly cat.

Not long after the kitty bounced and rolled into our welcoming home, as recommended, my daughter and I accompanied him back to the vet hospital to have his “accessories” removed so he doesn’t grow into that antsy big-night-out feeling.

The same doctor that originally handed Kenobi over to our waiting arms did her usual inspection, only this time she seemed to linger a bit too long in the “accessories” department. After much lingering, she looked up at me and my daughter and announced, “We have news for you. Your cat has a vulva.”

I thought, “My cat has a car?” Renowned for my naïve nature (Translation: Stupid) I asked, “What do you mean?”

She smiled. ”Kenobi is not a ‘he’ but a ‘she.’”

I thought very deeply about this revelation and expertly responded with, “Huh?”

The good doctor said, “She has no testicles.”

I turned to my daughter in desperation and asked, “Can she say testicles?”

She grinned and replied, “You just did.”

The next question I had aching to bust out was, “What do you mean she has no testicles?” but after a deep breath I realized that it didn’t sound right and that resistance was futile, as they say in the other sci-fi series Star Trek. I thought, “Wow. My very own Crying Game.” (If I was into footnotes, at this point you would be directed to a little line at the bottom of the page that said, “Crying Game: A 1992 movie about some fellow who falls for a girl who turns out to be a guy.”)

Back home, my family spent the day trying to realign their thought processes. Really, when you go about associating with your pet as a male, there is a serious psychological adjustment that is required to switch over to the other team. Sounds crazy, but it’s true.

My daughter often addressed Kenobi with, “How are you, little man?” and my wife endearingly nicknamed him, “Little guy.” Now we need new terms of endearment; we are stuck for words. What’s the feminine version of Kenobi? Kenoba? And if we are to stick to a Star Wars theme, shouldn’t she now be called Princess Leia? (She does act like one, anyway.)

I am in shock. Wasn’t the doctor who originally identified Kenobi as male required to complete some kind of schooling in telling the difference, or at least some kind of workshop? Isn’t telling ‘he’ from ‘she’ what qualifies a doctor to become a doctor? At this point, even worse, shouldn’t we get a third opinion?

The happy ending is that we love the… uh…little Missy as much as ever. But it was a weird adjustment there, for a wee while.

