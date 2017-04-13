Humane Society holding Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday

COBOURG -

In partnership with the Cobourg And District Dog Owners Group, the Northumberland Humane Society is hosting their second annual Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday.

It will take place at the Cobourg dog park at 777 Ontario St., Humane Society community-relations volunteer co-ordinator Michelle Thibeau said.

Eggs will be hidden throughout the dog park, each with a number that corresponds to a group of prizes that they can be redeemed for. Special silver and gold eggs are good for special prizes, like a Boston Pizza gift certificate.

Get your pledge sheet on their website and bring it in to redeem for an egg count at registration, or just bring in your donation. You get a dozen-eggs allowance for $20, and additional eggs for $5 each.

Registration is at 9 a.m., with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Once you've gathered up your appropriate number of eggs, bring your collection to the prize table.

Then enjoy a light lunch that will be available to participants.

For this event, participants who wish to bring along their dogs are limited to one canine companion each in the dog park, and a leash is required. And, as always, poop-and-scoop rules apply.

There is parking at the dog park, and overflow parking available on the west side of Ontario Street.

Thibeau also reminds everyone of the Pet Appreciation Month at the Cobourg Pet Valu store for the benefit of both the Northumberland Humane Society and the Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre (the go-to organization for when you find injured wild animals).

Donations for the cause are being accepted at the Pet Valu store, located at 500 Division St., but they are also putting together a silent auction. Along with approaching suppliers for special items to auction off, they have gotten donations from community supporters (such as tickets from the Capitol Theatre, security equipment from Focus Alarm and a pet session from Veratography Photography).

As well, they will work with the Humane Society to stage an adoption event at the store April 21 to 23, plus a dog-bath fundraiser April 29.