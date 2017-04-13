PORT HOPE -

As the municipality of Port Hop reviews its fire services, Port Hope Public Library chief executive officer Margaret Scott says it's an opportune time to look at their rural library services.

At present, Port Hope has a rural branch at Garden Hill that shares space with one of three Port Hope fire stations.

“If the Garden Hill operation remains it will require extensive upgrades,” Scott's press release said.

“Potential change to this site could affect current library service delivery at the Garden Hill branch.”

Earlier this month, the municipality approved the creation of a Fire Service Working Group to examine a cross-section of issues related to the delivery of fire service in the municipality. With three stations — the other two are at Ontario Street in the urban area of Port Hope and on the western end of Welcome on County Road 2 — they will be reviewing the current three-station model, as well as equipment and personnel needs for future fire service.

Meanwhile, Scott said, it's also time to hold a public discussion of future directions for rural library service.

“We just want to be proactive and have a discussion,” Scott said.

The session is planned for April 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Canton municipal building located at 5325 County Rd. 10.

For more information, contact Scott at 905-885-4712 or mscott@porthope.ca.