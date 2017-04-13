COBOURG -

The Cobourg Community Garden Group is springing into the season with a couple of community events for all to enjoy.

Located at James J. Tracey Park (fronting at the north end of Walton Street), the group is beginning a second gardening season with a boost from the Easter Bunny for Saturday's Egg-Stravaganza.

Pre-registration is required for this event, which takes place off-site — south of Victoria Hall at the Market Building-Rotary Park area — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entrance is by donation, and participants can exchange their plastic eggs for prizes of all kinds (from cookies to toys to seed packs). Meanwhile, there will be games and crafts at the Market Building, not to mention a special visitor who will hop by.

The Community Garden will be the site of their May 28 plant sale, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kick-start your garden with a new perennial or two. There will be plenty of plants to choose from, and proceeds support the garden.

Cobourg Community Garden Group chair Bruce Bellaire is pleased with the progress the group is making.

“Last year, with great community support, we built our garden and welcomed our first members,” he said in the group's press release.

“This year, we are focused on enhancing gardening programs for our members, area residents and schools with the addition of accessibility growing beds and communal growing areas.

“We have just begun! Stay tuned for more exciting announcements,” Bellaire said.

For more information, or to register for the Egg-Stravaganza, call 905-372-2475, e-mail info.ccgg.cobourg@gmail.com or visit their Facebook site at cobourgcommunitygardengroup.