Fish lift rescheduled to this Saturday in Cobourg

High water in Cobourg Creek has forced a rare postponement of Cobourg's annual fish lift, but organizer Jim Jubenville said they will take one more shot at it Saturday.

Jubenville thanked the management of The Mill restaurant and golf course for their co-operation in restaging another fish lift, which will begin at 9 a.m. April 15.

Each year, volunteers climb into their waders, grab a fish net and assist. They net rainbow trout to produce to representatives of the Ministry of Natural Resources, who examine the fish to get an idea of the health status of the local population. Then they take the fish and help them over the falls so that they can proceed upstream to their spawning grounds in Baltimore.

A fair number of these volunteers are kids, Jubenville said, some as young as nine years old — so safety must always come first.

The staging grounds will be at the Mill, located at the corner of Ontario and Elgin streets (whose parking lot still had ice last Saturday, Jubenville noted).

