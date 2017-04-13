Empty Bowls will support those in need

The eighth annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Help and Legal Centre of Northumberland on April 20 has a few new additions this year.

Entertainment is now part of the evening, thanks to local talent Don Owen.

And if you look forward to those beautiful hand-made bowls donated by Northumberland Potters that you get to keep as part of your ticket price, you'll be glad to know that the group is also setting up a table of additional pieces for sale.

Rosewood Estates at 255 Densmore Rd., Cobourg, is again hosting the event, with world-class food served up by award-winning chef, Peter Gosling. Appetizers and wine start things off at 6 p.m., followed by a selection of home-made soups for dinner and delectable desserts to follow.

Event chair Krista Skutovich offered thanks to the facility's management, staff and residents for being so supportive of their efforts.

“We’re so grateful to have them on board to make it such an elegant and fun evening,” Skutovich said in a press release.

“The symbol of the empty bowl reminds us of how many go without in our community on a regular basis,” she added.

Proceeds will support those in need in Northumberland through the services of the Help and legal Centre, which include free legal advice and representation, income-tax preparation, adult-literacy tutoring, assistance with housing and utilities payments, and landlord issues.

Guests at the Empty Bowls event will have a number of raffle-draw and silent-auction items to browse, thanks to the support of local businesses and individuals. These include a $600 Via Rail travel voucher, a stay at the Delta Toronto, a shoot by local photographers Sara Tanner and Mat Manser, jewelry from Ten Thousand Villages and Bear's Beads, a weekend's rental from Springbank Cottages on Rice Lake, and gift certificates for goods and services from Quantrill Motors, Home Depot and Rainbow Cinemas.

There's something to appeal to absolutely everyone Skutovich said — and the continuing support of Northumberland Potters is appreciated.

“The Potters are incredible supporters year after year, donating dozens of their pieces,” she said.

“And this year they are also having some items available for sale, with a portion of proceeds going back to our organization — a huge gesture, especially for such a small, but very committed, local group of artisans.”

Tickets are $50 each at Holton Flowers in Port Hope and at All Creatures Great and Small in Cobourg.

For more information about the work of the Help and Legal Centre, visit www.thehelpandlegalcentre.ca.