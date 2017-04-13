Cobourg Poetry Workshop readings return April 20

With the heralding of spring, the return of birds wintering in the south, foxes delivering cubs, it seemed appropriate for members of the Cobourg Poetry Workshop (CPW) to turn their thoughts to poetry about animals and wild life for its 3rd Thursday Reading on April 20.

With an intriguing line-up of local poets – including Deborah Panko, Reva Nelson, John Allport, Marie-Lynn Hammond, Cobourg Poet Laureate Ted Amsden who recently read at the Cobourg Civic Awards, Marion Fuessel and Grahame Woods.

Reading in approximately 10-minute sets, it will provide an intriguing cross-section of poetic creativity.

“Coming two days before Earth Day, it seemed a spontaneous opportunity to celebrate the event in a different way,” says the evening’s convener and member of the CPW, Anne-Marie Burrus. “Often, people are attracted to either read or write poetry when they encounter poetry about nature; and poetry on that theme could be very appealing to the audience.”

Approaching the 20th anniversary of the CPW in 2018, it conjured up memories for Cobourg’s first Poet Laureate, Eric Winter.

“It all started with an inquiry about a poetry group at the Cobourg Library by Kim Williams. As a result of that, a group of got together on a regular basis to discuss the poetry we had written – to get a reaction. An audience, if you will. We met at various locations around Cobourg as the group gradually blossomed until, in 2006, we found the perfect venue, with the opening of Meet At 66 King Street East, to invite the public to listen to Cobourg and visiting poets. Which was how the 3rd Thursday Reading Series was created and a first for Cobourg. And it has been, and is, very much an integral part of the town’s poetry scene ever since. The bedrock, you could say, for poetry in Cobourg.”

For next week’s readings, the doors of Meet At 66 King Street East open at 7 p.m. with the readings commencing at 7.30 p.m. Admission is free.