Cobourg Farmers' Market prepares for 2017 season

With the bylaw Cobourg council passed last week to authorize the lease, the Cobourg Farmers' Market can prepare for the 2017 season.

One new addition this year is the potential for refreshment vehicles as part of the Saturday-morning events.

The rule of thumb is that a refreshment vehicle is never allowed to operate on municipal property, deputy clerk Brent Larmer explained. And the market does lease the municipal property south of Victoria Hall, with vendors set up in the parking lot and in the Market Building.

However, council did approve an amendment to the bylaw last fall to make an exception for the farmers' markets, provided they meet with all conditions in the bylaw such as inspections, proof of insurance, police-record information and paying the licence fee.

For the farmers' markets, Larmer added, this fee has been reduced to $250 from the usual $500.

Shoppers will also be able to take advantage of extended hours, as the market will now be opening a little earlier. Hours will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May 6 through Dec. 23.

The report provided to council by municipal clerk Lorraine Brace included a bit of the history of the Cobourg Farmers' Market, which was established in 1839 and is one of the oldest markets in Ontario.

“The vendors encourage sustainable methods of food production, support traditional animal breeds and heritage fruit and vegetable varieties, and encourage the local community to take a greater interest in food production and rural issues,” her report stated, quoting the Cobourg Farmers' Market website.

It also provides a forum where people can meet and swap recipes as they fill their shopping baskets.

The website also notes that the Market Building, located at 201 Second St., was designed in 1850 by renowned architect Kivas Tully — who also designed Victoria Hall.

