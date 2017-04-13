Celebrate Film Day April 19

COBOURG -

Northumberland Film Sundays invites you to celebrate Reel Canada's National Canadian Film Day 150 with a free Cobourg screening of The Sweet Hereafter.

Reel Canada is partnering with the Toronto International Film Festival organization (of which Northumberland Film Sundays is the local film-circuit group) to present more than 150 free screenings across the country.

Locally, Rainbow Cinemas in Cobourg will host the April 19 screenings of the 1997 movie which won a Grand Prix prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Other awards and recognitions include two Academy Award nominations for Atom Egoyan (for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay), and Toronto International Film Festival critics regard it as one of the 10 best Canadian films of all time.

Showings will be at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and the Ontario rating for this film is AA (Adult Accompaniment).

For more information about National Canadian Film Day, visit http://v1.tiff.net/filmcircuit.