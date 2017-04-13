COBOURG -

The Art Gallery of Northumberland's Canada 150 exhibition, called Then and Now — Rug Hooking in Canada, includes a tribute to the sacrifices made for King and Country 100 years ago at Vimy Ridge.

The gallery worked with Northumberland Rug Hookers to make the material available for this exhibit and for satellite displays throughout the county. As well, they worked with partner organizations in eastern Canada to get the loan of material from the Maritimes.

The Now display, in the larger gallery, shows incredible artistry with the imaginations and materials of today, from abstract designs to specific subjects (such as landmarks and animals) to actual scenes — a witch's coven gathering, Depression-era hoboes sitting, farm life in old Quebec.

In the smaller gallery, the Then display hearkens back to the past. And even without reading the helpful signage, sometimes the stories behind them are plain to see.

Many of the rugs were actually created for use on the floor. In some cases, you see fading from the sunlight or worn spots in certain areas of the rug where heavier household-traffic patterns took their toll.

The Grenville mission pieces are subdued in colour, because they were made of used materials — repurposed discarded silk stockings.

For her tribute to her grandfather and the other gallant men who gave their lives at Vimy Ridge, Ann Hallett of Coldwater used material from old uniforms and the special socks made for the stumps of amputees.

The display beside her rug includes a few of these socks as an example, as well as a photo of her grandfather (Private Andrew Proudfoot Turnbull) and the postcard his family received from him three weeks after he was killed in battle.

The information with the display noted that the epic battle is considered a defining victory for Canadian troops.

The rug's design centres on the twin pillars of the Canadian memorial at the site of the conflict, designed by Canadian sculptor Walter Seymour Allward and unveiled by King Edward VIII in 1936.

In Hallett's depiction, one pillar bears the maple leaf and the other the fleur-de-lis for France, and a mournful figure stands alongside with bowed head.

The figure 66,000 that Hallett worked into the piece represents the estimated total of Canadians who died in the war, both in action and later of their injuries.

It was all inspired by the postcard her grandfather sent her mother when she was just an eight-year-old girl. Hallett was able to work some of her grandfather's words from the message to his little girl into her design — “Smile awhile as Daddy is going to try and do,” it says along the top.

Along the sides, her grandfather's name is worked into the border, along with the words hope, faith, sacrifice, death, resurrection, honour, knowledge, victory, justice and peace (separated by poppies at the corners).

The words Canada Bereft are also seen above the mournful figure.

Hallett is now in her 80s, and still enjoying her craft.

The exhibition will be at the Art Gallery of Northumberland — located on the third floor west at Cobourg's Victoria Hall — through April 30.