The Port Hope Panthers are one win away from a third straight trip to the Schmalz Cup championship series.

Kallen McFarland scored 1:16 into overtime to give the visiting Panthers a 5-4 win over the Alliston Hornets in Game 4 of their Provincial Junior Hockey League semifinal series Wednesday night at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre.

The Panthers only held the lead for 22 seconds in regulation time, despite eight goals between the two clubs over the course of three periods.

They trailed 2-0 and 3-2 before their only go-ahead goal was scored at 9:07 of the third period by Dalton Lawrence to make it 4-3 in favour of Port Hope. Drake Board promptly answered back for Alliston at the 9:29 mark of that final frame.

Matt Hamilton opened the scoring for Alliston with the only goal of the first period at 7:36.

In the second period, Devon Gillham made it 2-0 for the Hornets on a power play at 3:18 and Brad Bollert scored for the Panthers at 17:44.

Port Hope captain Cam McGill tallied the first of five third-period goals at 1:43 to even the score 2-2. Brandon Washer restored the Alliston lead at 5:18 before Matt Hunt scored the second tying goal for the Panthers at 7:08 ahead of the goals by Lawrence and Board.

McFarland's overtime winner gave the Panthers a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 5 is scheduled for Friday night at the Jack Burger Sports Complex in Port Hope, starting at 6:30 p.m.

If necessary, Game 6 will be Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. in Alliston while a seventh-and-deciding contest would be Monday night at 7:30 p.m. in Port Hope.