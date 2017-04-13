PORT HOPE -

The military is getting ready for Operation Bye-Bye Bailey on May 13.

Two members of the 32 Combat Engineer Regiment in Toronto visited Port Hope to verify the configuration of the bridge.

Sgt. Kent Burtenshaw, who is in charge of the operation, said they were also making sure the parts the military members are bringing will actually fit the bridge.

“What has to happen for this bridge to come out is we have to put jacks under each end to lift the bridge up and put it on a set of rollers on each side of the bridge,” Sgt. Burtenshaw said. “With our components we actually put more bridge onto the far (west) side. So we have to build 90 feet of bridge on the west side. Once they have that they can hook onto the east side and start pulling.

“So we need that skeleton nose on the far (west) side,” he said. “If it wasn’t there, it would just fall in. So as the bridge comes farther back it will be sitting on a subsequent set of rollers. Every 25 feet there will be four more rollers laid across.”

During World War II, there was over 200 miles of Bailey bridge manufactured.

“That’s phenomenal,” Sgt. Burtenshaw said. “And a lot of those in Europe are still there.”

The Bailey bridge is an assault bridge that Sgt. Burtenshaw said was installed under fire during wartime.

“They would pull up, machine guns going off, artillery coming in and they would build this under fire,” he said. “Generally not to this configuration because this is a pretty long. But if you were talking about a 60 or 70 foot bridge, they could theoretically you could have tanks rolling across in two to three hours.”

Port Hope's Bailey bridge currently in place was installed in the 1980s, but Sgt. Burtenshaw said the panels for it were likely built in the 1950s.

“This will last forever, the only thing wrong with this is salt damage,” he said. “You see a lot more in Ontario than anywhere else in Canada because after World War II, the Ministry of Transportation Ontario and Ontario Hydro were pretty much the largest holders of Bailey bridge in the world.”

Sgt. Burtenshaw said he’s looking forward to the task, though he’s never taken a Bailey bridge apart before.

There will be approximately six members of the military in Port Hope on May 11 and May 12 doing preparation work getting ready for the bridge to be lifted, with approximately 20 other military members joining them on the Saturday, May 13.

The public is invited to watch the task.

