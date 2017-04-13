Kylie's friends will give back April 22

COBOURG -

Baltimore resident Kylie Dennis has always been one of the community's biggest supporters of children in Africa.

Now she's working hard to come back from a terrible skiing accident, and the two groups she worked so hard for in support of those children want to help her with an April 22 benefit concert and silent auction.

St. Peter's Anglican Church and Cobourg Collegiate Institute are hosting the event, with musical entertainment by the Royals.

Kylie was just a little girl at St. Peter's when they partnered with a church in Mzuzu, Malawi, that provided for AIDS orphans. When Kylie heard that it was only through this help that the children could attend school, she wanted to do her part.

That was the start of her annual Taste of Africa evenings of dinner, entertainment and silent auction that raised money for the St. Peter's program. Interviewed in 2014, she estimated that she had raised about $15,000 in her first six Taste of Africa events.

Then she graduated from Baltimore Public School into Cobourg Collegiate Institute and got the opportunity for what she described as a dream come true — the chance to accompany principal Jeff Kawzenuk and other students on their annual Journey of Hope to Kilema, Tanzania.

It was St. Peter's turn to help her that time, family friend David Marshall said. The church held a fundraiser in the fall, and Kylie was accompanied by Kawzenuk on a visit to Baltimore Public School to accept their donation for the January trip.

It was only weeks after her return that she suffered three brain bleeds, two neck fractures and a broken jaw on the March-break accident.

Both St. Peter's and CCI are coming through again on April 22, with a 7 p.m. benefit that will help the family as they put Kylie first in their lives during her rehabilitation.

The family reports she is starting to come back physically, Marshall said. But staying by her side at the Toronto hospital is taking a financial toll on the family that organizers of the benefit want to help with.

St. Peter's is providing the venue, he said. CCI students are scouring the community for silent-auction items, and Kawzenuk has arranged to have the posters printed free.

Tickets are available at both the church (240 College St.) and the school (335 King St. E.), at $20 for adults and $10 for students.

