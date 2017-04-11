PORT HOPE -

There remain outstanding issues, including the type of soil on which a solar farm is to be built on Ganaraska Road north of Port Hope, according to objectors who met with solar developer Rensola Canada during a recent public meeting.

Rensola, based in Mississauga, has a quasi-provincial contract through the Independent Electricity System Operator to construct at 500kW, ground-mounted solar farm at 6330 Ganaraska Road.

Among the neighbouring property owners are John Kordas and Ryan Armstrong, who are now being supported in their opposition to the solar farm by the local citizens’ group Rural Representation.

Its communication representative, Caroline Thornton, has outlined a series of concerns they have which include those addressing the soil samples since provincial policy prohibits solar installations on prime agricultural land.

“The (developer’s) soil samples used,” Thornton said in an interview, “were from the CLI – Canada Land Inventory. The work was done in this area in the late 1940s. Kathleen Wynne has promised that much of the CLI needs to be revised and work is scheduled to begin this summer. The solar projects fall under a program called FIT (Fee for Tariff) and there is a very precise methodology in analyzing soil samples which must be followed to the letter. This methodology was not adhered to in this case.”

Thornton also explained that the group is working with a pair of pedologists who have reviewed the existing soil analysis and provided detailed documentation describing the flaws in the methodology and the inconsistencies in the soil analysis. And which, the group states, do not fit the guidelines for the Oak Ridge Moraine legislation.

But Brad Davis, director of project development for Rensola Canada Ltd. says the soil samples meet requirements, and they were done by a Port Hope firm.

“The soil analysis for the project was completed by Clark Consulting Services, a local firm with over 30 years experience in Agricultural Land Assessments, Environmental Assessments, Land Use Planning and Renewable Energy Planning,” he stated in an e-mail. “The firm meets all the requirements to perform a soil analysis as prescribed by the FIT Program rules and the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) stipulations as well.

“Furthermore, a peer review process was undertaken as part of the FIT Application Process. The soil study was deemed to be completed as per the requirements of the FIT Program rules and the results of the study were found to be accurate.”

Other issues beyond what the citizens’ group believe to be inappropriate use of prime agricultural land, include anticipated depreciation of surrounding land values, an intrusion into the Oak Ridges Moraine, and the lack of need to create more green energy when there is a surplus at times.

This is not the only solar project in this part of Northumberland County.

A public meeting in Alnwick/Haldimand is upcoming April 18 at the Grafton council chambers, 7 p.m., for another Rensola Project of 100 kW on an acre of land at 58 Moore Road.

