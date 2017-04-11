New bylaw enforcement officer hired in Cobourg

COBOURG -

A former police officer has been hired as the new municipal bylaw enforcement officer.

Pete McLean started in his position with the Town of Cobourg on April 3. He recently retired from the Cobourg Police Service where he was teaching for the last three years at the Ontario Police College.

After retirement, McLean had a job at a hardware store for four months.

“I’m looking tremendously forward to this,” McLean said. “This is an opportunity to go out there and deal with community members and quality of life issues as opposed to running and chasing drug dealers and kicking in doors.

“It’s a different pace, from the high energy to something a little bit more subdued.”

Communication skills is something McLean has dealt with over the years as a police officer and it will certainly help him in his new position.

“What I want to bring to the job is listening to people, hear their issue, maybe educating them about the issue, but at the same time if there is something valid to that issue, change the individual’s behaviour,” he said. “By doing that, maybe mitigating a problem that could easily escalate into something else.”

Bylaw Enforcement/Policy Coordinator Brent Larmer, who is also the deputy clerk, has been with the Town of Cobourg for about two years and created a Bylaw Enforcement Strategy which was presented to council in January.

“In the 2016 budget plan, council authorized that I create a plan as well as a recommendation report for options for contracted bylaw enforcement,” Larmer said.

The report included an overall review of the efficiency and effectiveness of the current bylaw enforcement, which the town has had for a number of years.

Larmer submitted a report which was 73 pages and included surveying 13 other municipalities, eight of which were the same size of Cobourg.

“All of them have gone away from contracted (bylaw) services and are doing it in house municipal services,” Larmer said. “Basically what that means is we have someone like Pete’s (McLean) stature, which is a retired police officer, who has the enforcement background as well as the experience related to that.

“Really putting a face to the streets, not just down at the beach where some citizens think we just enforce it that season, but it will be across town,” he also said.

“But Peter will have a major play down at the waterfront as well in collaboration with the police.”

Currently, Maxima Protection enforces mainly parking infractions, but McLean will be more focused on general bylaw enforcement throughout the town.

“It’s like at Public Works, you have the manager and foreman/ Peter is going to be our foreman for bylaw enforcement underneath me and helping with direction with regards to the contracted officers on a day-to-day basis,” Larmer said.

“Most of it is going to be on the road, he has a vehicle, site inspections, but he will spend time in the office creating compliance reports.”

Currently, Cobourg has a contract with Maxima Protection until 2018 with a possible extension to 2019.

There are three options on the table including: Cobourg remaining with Maxima Protection, a combination of bylaw services which is what is currently happening, or not renewing the contract and going with an “in-house” bylaw service.

Larmer said since being hired by the town he’s noticed an increase in offences and warnings.

“The Town of Cobourg, within the county is more urban so we see a lot of the offences and infractions that would normally be at a Whitby or Oshawa area,” he said.

In Larmer’s report, the anticipated salary associated with the hiring of a full-time Cobourg municipal bylaw enforcement officer working 40 hours per week was ($21.00 to $25.00) $43,680-$52,000 subject to 15.85% incidental/payroll benefits (vacation, CPP, EI, WSIB, health tax) and for a part-time municipal bylaw enforcement officer ($19.00-$23.00) annual anticipated salary of $24,700-$29,000 subject to 15.85% incidental/payroll benefits (vacation, CPP, EI, WSIB, health tax).

The 2016 budget of contracted bylaw enforcement was $107,000.

Larmer developed an easy-to-read, easy-to-use and easy-to-access 22-page booklet about the town’s bylaws pertaining to home, yard, parks, streets and neighbourhoods.

As well as hard copies, the guide is on the town website (www.cobourg.ca) on the bylaw page, appearing in booklet fashion where users can flip the pages as they wish. It’s also compatible for iPhone, iPad and Android downloads, so you can access it any time.

pfisher@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_pfisher