Controlled fire was for training purposes

Hamilton Township firefighters held a controlled burn on Saturday at a property on Theatre Road west of Cobourg. An abandoned house the owner donated to the department, which has been used for training for several weeks by new recruits, was set ablaze at 8 p.m. Firefighters once again used the home to show the evolution of a house fire and how quickly it can spread. The exterior was brick, but the interior was primarily wood and the fire burned well into the evening. Area agencies including police, other fire departments and even the Ministry of Transport for vehicles on nearby Highway 401, were notified in case of 9-1-1 calls.