The Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation is pleased to recognize and thank Kawartha Credit Union for its outstanding support of the hospital.

Cobourg branch manager Dana Farrell recently presented a $5,000 cheque to foundation board chair Louise Stevenson. And adding it all up since 2002, Kawartha Credit Union has donated more than $60,000 to the hospital.

Supporting the well-being of the communities they serve is one of Kawartha’s guiding principles, the press release said.

“As a co-operative financial institution, Kawartha Credit Union gives back a portion of its profits through the Community Involvement Program. To date, they have disbursed over $2-million in funding to causes that make a difference in the lives of their members and branch communities.”

• • •

NORTHUMBERLAND — Kids aged two to 13 are invited to a Spring Egg Hunt Saturday at the Bewdley branch of the Cobourg Public Library — come at 9:30 a.m., wear your pajamas and fill your egg bag.

All three branches have some fun things planned for kids in April, such as the on-going challenge to kid aged four to 12 for National Poetry Month to write their own poetry using imagination and glue.

There's also the Dewey Number Challenge at the Bewdley and Gore's Landing branches. Each week, a Dewey number will be posted, with kids aged five to 12 challenged to find a book with that number. Locate it, tell staff about it and win a prize.

At the Cobourg branch (at 200 Ontario St.), there are several events to mark your calendar for:

• April 16 — Biblio Fun is a program for families, an opportunity to tour the library at 3:30 p.m. and learn about all it has to offer. This program will also be offered May 31 and June 28.

• April 26 — Mini Bookworms Club is for young readers aged six to 12 at 6:30 p.m. The club is also in session May 31 and June 28.

• April 28 — Celebrate the PA day with a movie and snack. Trolls is the feature film, and you can enjoy it at Bewdley at 10 a.m. and at Cobourg at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit www.cobourg.ca/en/Library.aspx.

• • •

PORT HOPE — The combination of amazing antiques and reasonable prices has made the annual Antiques and Artifacts Auction and Tag Sale a much-anticipated event each spring.

On April 23, the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario Port Hope branch brings it back for a 13th year at the Town Park Recreation Centre.

The day begins at 9:30 a.m., with a special Gardens R Us sale outside the building. These sales and tag sales continue through 10 a.m., when the auction preview begins.

Auctioneers Les Brittan and Rob Rusland start working the gavel at 12:30 p.m.

Refreshments are available, as are absentee-bid services — no taxes, no buyer's premium.

The Town Park Recreation Centre is located at 62 McCaul St.

For more information, visit www.acoporthope.ca.

• • •

NORTHUMBERLAND — If you missed the March 29 open house to introduce local seniors to the District 12 55+ Summer Games that are coming up, organizers would like you to know that you can learn more about them by going on-line.

District 12 includes Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes as well as Northumberland. Between mid-May and mid-June, you can enjoy 11 different events:

• May 16 – Lawn bowling at the Cobourg Lawn Bowling Club

• May 18 – Swimming at the Jack Burger Sports Complex in Port Hope

• May 19 – Five-pin bowling at Presqu'ile Lanes in Brighton

• May 23-25 – Pickleball at the Cobourg Community Centre

• May 28 – Bid euchre at the Cobourg Community Centre

• June 1 – Table tennis at the Cobourg Community Centre

• June 3 – Tennis at the Port Hope Racquet Club

• June 6 – Walking at the Cobourg Community Centre

• June 9 – Darts at the Grafton Legion

• June 14 – Eighteen-hole golf at Dalewood Golf Club in Port Hope

And there's also a big finale — a celebratory awards banquet June 23 at Port Hope's Red Rice restaurant.

Fees have been kept low (though additional charges may apply for certain events, such as golf and lawn bowling), and you can find out more (and obtain registration forms) by visiting www.osgakpn12.com.

• • •

NORTHUMBERLAND — YMCA Northumberland announces amazing results from the kick-off events for its 2017 Strong Kids Campaign.

The Cobourg Y launched the campaign March 25 with Cyclemania and Dragon Boat Tug-o-War and raised $1,982.

The Brighton Y had its launch April 1 with their second annual Megathon, and raised $500.

Now, Y chief executive officer Eunice Kirkpatrick is thanking everyone who helped ensure a great start on the way to their $204,482 goal.

“This amount will continue to allow us to provide the necessary supports and programs as well as to build on initiatives that support and engage our youth,” she said in the press release.

This annual campaign focuses on raising funds to ensure that the Y programs proven to give kids the opportunities to reach their full potential — to live healthier, happier lives today, and to grow into productive adults — are available to all regardless of their personal circumstances. The $180,000-plus raised last year helped more than 1,000 children, teens, adults and seniors in the community.

The Y extends special thanks to the Cobourg Public Library, the Cobourg Dragon Boat and Canoe Club, and all the volunteers and participants who made the kick-off a success.

• • •

Around Town appears weekly, and welcomes your news. If you have information of interest, contact Cecilia Nasmith at 905-372-0131 ext. 314 or at cnasmith@postmedia.com or twitter.com/NT_cnasmith.