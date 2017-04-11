Alnwick/Haldimand Township councillor resigns

ALNWICK/HALDIMAND -

Former longtime Alnwick/Haldimand Township staffer Bernadette Murray who was elected this term to serving her community as a councillor has submitted her resignation.

Clerk Robin van de Moosdyk said it was definitely a surprise to her when Murray, a Ward 1 councillor, did so near the end of last week’s council session.

According to the letter Murray submitted, it will be effective at the end of this month.

“It is with great regret that I am submitting this letter of resignation from my elected position as Councillor, (Ward 1) of the Township of Alnwick/Haldimand effective April 30th, 2017. I have reached this decision in the belief that this is the course of action which will best serve

the interests of the residents of

the municipality and my fellow members of council,” Murray’s letter states.

“Due to changes in a physical condition that I have been coping with, I find that it would be very difficult to fulfill my mandate as councillor while making necessary accommodations in my personal life to best optimize my health.”

Staff are to provide a report about filling the vacancy at the April 20 council session. The next municipal election is next year – Oct. 22, 2018.

“I would like to thank the residents of our municipality who, in electing me to office, placed their trust in me to represent their interests,” Murray also stated in her letter. “It has been great privilege to do so.

“My thanks and gratitude as well to all the members of staff who work diligently to carry out the procedures and policies established through the political process. My thanks as well to my fellow councillors for their understanding and best wishes to everyone in their future endeavours.”

Murray could not be reached for comment by press time.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald