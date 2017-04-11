ALNWICK/HALDIMAND -

A Grafton resident is complaining that Alnwick/Haldimand Township hasn’t done a very good job of letting people know about the new way to get fire permits.

Clive Lavers, retired and on a fixed income, also says it is a hardship having to pay for permits when they were free before. And people must travel to Centreton to do that, he added.

The cost will go up another 20% in 2018, he continued, referencing the bylaw council passed last year.

But clerk Robin van de Moosdyk told him at last Thursday’s council session that fire permit requests can be done over the phone or online, payment can be mailed and the PIN required to use the permit can be mailed back to the individual. The change in fire permits in on the township’s website, the bylaw was posted, and it has been outllined in several newsletters, she added.

“It was distributed,” van de Moosdyk said.

But Lavers said he liked dealing with a person – and that the whole administrative method change in acquiring a fire permit has been done without a continuing notice posted outside the council chambers, town hall or inside the office to inform people. Those without internet can’t easily find out about the changes, he maintained.

“I think we have not been dealt a good hand in communications,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Gail Latchford said she understands not everyone operates “electronically” and some of Lavers complaints should be addressed.

Councillor Sherry Gibson said that council can only know what residents think about something if they are informed of it. Each councillor also has a phone number and can be accessed that way, she said.

“Communication (with residents) has been identified” in the township’s strategic plan and “we’re working on that,” she said.

Gibson, who works from Community Care Northumberland, also noted that there is a rural bus assisting people in the township to travel about, if they need it.

Like Latchford, Gibson said Lavers has brought forward specific concerns and she asked for a staff report.

Lavers asked if they it could also look at a reduction in permit costs for seniors and Mayor John Logel said this is something council could consider.

A report is to come back to council.

