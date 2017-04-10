Renovate Northumberland program launched

NORTHUMBERLAND -

A new program to help low-to-moderate income households with loans and/or grants who need to renovate and make repairs and accessibility improvements to their homes has been launched in Northumberland County.

The partners are the County level of government and Habitat for Humanity Northumberland, which has another program already in place offering interest-free loans to low income households.

The latter organization is where you make an initial application for both programs. The forms are available at www.northumberland.ca/homerepairs.html.

The new Renovate Northumberland program “offers financial assistance in the form of forgivable loans to complete needed home repairs and energy efficiency upgrades (to a maximum of $25,000) and grants for accessibility upgrades (under $5,000),” county spokesperson Kate Campbell said in an interview.

The program is funded through the provincial government and its Social Infrastructure Fund Investment in Affordable Housing 2016 and it is administered by the county. A committee made up of both county and Habitat representatives review applications.

“To be eligible for Renovate Northumberland, your household income must be at or below $81,300 and you own a home in Northumberland County that is your sole and principal residence with an assessed value of less than $357,715,” Campbell said.

Habitat for Humanity Northumberland ran a pilot program for two years called “ReNew It” with funding from Northumberland United Way and this year it has been made permanent, says Habitat executive director Meaghan Macdonald.

Like the Habitat home ownership program it requires sweat equity in the program. It involves interest-free loans for those meeting the criteria.

“By partnering with Northumberland County to streamline the application process for these two programs, we are making these programs more accessible to people in need,” Macdonald stated in a media release.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald