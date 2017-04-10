Port Hope resident made a sacrifice at Vimy Ridge

PORT HOPE -

Bertie Edgar Humphreys was a Port Hope resident when he signed up to serve with the Canadian Expeditionary Forces in the First World War.

His military career would end when he lost a leg at Vimy Ridge.

His daughter-in-law Pat Humphreys has embarked on an extensive course of research on the background of both families — her own and her late husband Ted’s — and she has amassed enough photos and documentation to learn a lot more about the times in which Bertie lived.

Bertie was born in the United Kingdom (at Greenwich) in 1898 to George Humphreys and his wife, nee Agnes Turner. George died early, Pat said, and Agnes was left with several young children by the time she was listed as a widow in the 1911 census.

The family came over in 1913 on the Cunard Liner Andania, which saw service as a Salvation Army ship to evacuate civilians in uneasy pre-war times. Agnes is listed on the passenger manifest as a cook, and her children as scholars. Bertie was 15 at the time.

“Agnes came over through the auspices of the British Bonus program,” Pat said. This program of the Canadian government paid for their passage through booking agents in the UK, though it provided them with nothing beyond that.

Typically, male children were placed as farm labour upon their arrival. Pat learned where Bertie and his brother Stanley Howard Humphreys were sent through the attestation papers both signed to enlist in the Canadian Expeditionary Forces.

Attestation papers are the sworn personal-information forms required upon enlistment. They show Bertie was a Port Hope resident at the time. They also show he falsified his age, presenting himself as a year older than he was.

Stanley’s attestation papers show he was a Bowmanville resident.

Meanwhile, Pat has records of their mother working at Toronto Western Hospital and, later, the Hospital for Sick Children.

She learned her father-in-law enlisted with the Hastings-Prince Edward regiment on Oct. 25, 1915, then was apparently seconded to the 87 Canadian Grenadier Guards. His rank was Private.

“My son still has the rabbit’s foot he carried with him into the war. It’s not the front paw, it’s the hind paw. It really is ugly!”

She has pieced his story together from medical and military records that show he was hit by shrapnel on the first day of battle at Vimy Ridge. It broke his bone in several places, and the leg was amputated through the knee that very day.

The medical records listed his civilian occupation as farm labourer.

And oddly, his discharge papers give his height as 5’10” — though his attestation papers gave his height as 5’6”.

Bertie never went back into military service after that. He settled in Toronto and went to work for the TTC.

Even the best documentation and the most persistent detective work don’t yield all the answers. For example, Pat said, “We have no idea what happened to Agnes.”

Her own guess is that, with her children scattered, she went home to England again. She had several unmarried brothers and one, a shipwright, was hospitalized. She may have felt it her duty to help, or perhaps she longed for familiar faces, or maybe both.

“Ted said he vaguely remembered parcels going back to the UK, but that (assumption) is supposition on my part,” she said.

Pat’s research has turned up wonderful photos, like the group of six uniformed men with her father-in-law among them.

And the battlefield photo shot at Vimy that shows her father-in-law wrapped in a blanket on a stretcher has become somewhat iconic.

It hung in Bertie’s living room for years, then disappeared. However, when Pat and her husband were in Vimy in 1997, they saw it in the kiosk. They were able to get their own copy from Ottawa. And Pat has seen it in the book For King and Empire, as well as in the TV-series version.

“Now it’s on-line,” she said.

The Humphreys family moved to Port Hope in 2002. They were Toronto residents who had moved to Oshawa, when their son suggested they check out some new houses being built in Port Hope.

“I was grumbling the whole way — how far is Port Hope, how am I going to get to work?” she recalled.

But she discovered there was good train service, and that Port Hope was lovely.

And, of course, there was always the irony that they should come full-circle and end up back in Port Hope, where Bertie had started his adult life almost a century before.

