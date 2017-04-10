PORT HOPE -

Three goals in a span of just over two minutes made the difference for the Port Hope Panthers on Sunday night.

Those three were part of four straight tallies for the Panthers in the second period of a 5-2 win over the Alliston Hornets in Game 3 of the Provincial Junior Hockey League Schmalz Cup semifinal series in front of 720 spectators at the Jack Burger Sports Complex in Port Hope.

The Panthers will take a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-seven into Game 4 on Wednesday night at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre in Alliston. Game 5 is scheduled for Friday in Port Hope, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Alliston took the first lead Sunday night on a power play goal by Ryan McReynolds at 7:53 of the second period, but it was short-lived as Nathan Snoek answered back for the Panthers 40 seconds later.

“It was good to get that first goal and get the guys fired up,” said Snoek, who scored the first two goals that gave Port Hope the lead it would not relinquish. “The second goal came shortly after and that really gave us a lot of life.”

Snoek's second goal was a power play marker at 13:33 of the middle frame. Goals by Cam McGill at 14:15 and Dalton Lawrence at 15:37 promptly followed.

Will Ferguson scored on a power play for the Hornets at 12:51 of the third period. George Miranda added an empty-net goal for the Panthers in the final minute of play.

“We took control of the series and that's big for us going into Alliston on Wednesday,” Snoek said.

Port Hope was able to keep Alliston's three top scorers Stephen Nosad, Drake Board and Devon Gillham off the scoresheet in Game 3.

“If you're not paying attention and not focused through the whole game, there's definitely some players there that can do some damage,” Snoek said. “That's something our defencemen and our forwards need to watch and our goalies need to be aware of...everyone needs to be aware of who's on the ice at all times. If those guys are on the ice you need to be thinking defence and keeping the puck away from them.”

Ryan Young, who has a goal and three assists for Alliston in this season, received an abuse of officials game misconduct on Sunday night and has been suspended for two games.

Following the next two games, if necessary Game 6 will be Saturday in Alliston while a seventh-and-deciding contest would be in Port Hope on Monday.

Snoek is one of the players who advanced with the Panthers to the Schmalz Cup final in 2015 before moving on to a higher level last year (in the Manitoba junior A league) and then returning to Port Hope this season.

He wanted another shot at the Schmalz Cup after the Panthers came up short for the second straight season last year.

“There's no better feeling. I'm back with all my best friends...we have the chance now to play Alliston again and hopefully we're going to have the chance to play either Essex or Ayr in the final and have some redemption,” Snoek said.

“We all got together and said we want to win a championship this year. From Day 1, that has been our incentive – to win a Schmalz Cup. It was awesome to win our league and great to win quarterfinals and being in the semis, but our goal is the Schmalz Cup. I'm not going to stop and my teammates aren't going to stop until we have that.”