NHH shares good financial news

COBOURG -

When it comes to savings in a hospital budget, the Northumberland Hills Hospital community is always interested.

President and chief executive officer Linda Davis gave several examples in her report to the April board meeting on Thursday, such as the group-purchase initiatives being undertaken in the medical-surgical supply room for such items as wound-care products, skid-resistant socks and tissue.

Since August 2016, Davis reported, more than $24,000 in savings has been realized.

“We never stop looking at opportunities to be more efficient, even if it’s not the big initiative,” Davis said.

“And $24,000 is nothing to sneeze at.”

Corridor-lighting conversion is another avenue to savings, with a conversion to new LED lighting contemplated for selected hallway fixtures and pot lights during the coming months. The idea was tested for six months in a specific area, and got positive feedback.

There’s an investment to get it done, but Davis reported that the LED retrofit cost of $17,686 can be reduced through a custom-lighting incentive offered by their utility provider to $8,843. And the annual savings in energy costs is estimated at $15,487.

“Furthermore, the new lighting offers a considerably longer lifespan, resulting in additional operating savings due to reduced maintenance cost,” the report said.

The hospital auxiliary reported good financial news too. Though they hope to donate $175,000 annually, Pat Page Hosiak said, they will be handing over $210,000 this year.

Page Hosiak itemized where this came from:

• $115,000 is from the Petticoat Lane thrift shop.

• $70,000 is from the Little Treasure Shoppe gift shop operated in the hospital lobby.

• $4,000 is from the Crafters group that runs a monthly sale of their work.

• $4,500 is from the break-open Nevada-style tickets they sell.

• $16,500 is from internal auxiliary activities.

For now, she said, they are low-balling and planning for a $175,000 donation next year, because they will also be handing out two $3,750 bursaries.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith