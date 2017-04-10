Neo-Nazi extremists infiltrate German army

Fears are accelerating that the German army has been infiltrated with neo-Nazis who greet one another with “Heil Hitler” salutes.

A government probe led by counter intelligence is trying to ferret out an estimated 275 Nazi sympathizers. And there are fears the number could be higher.

The Daily Star reports that there are numerous instances of soldiers performing Nazi salutes and making racist comments about comrades who are from different ethnic backgrounds.

So far this year, there have been 53 reports of Nazism in the German army. Last year there were 143 cases.

“I expect the armed forces to take an uncompromising approach against far-Right extremists in their personnel,” Left Party MP Ulla Jelpke said. “Anyone who performs like the SA [Nazi party storm-troopers] must be thrown out, and must be prevented from getting access to arms.”

According to the Daily Telegraph, one soldier posted a picture of Hitler on WhatsApp with the caption: “Missing since 1945: Adolf please report! Germany needs you!”

In another case, a soldier attacked a group of asylum seekers after asking if they were Muslim or Christian.

Another soldier posted a photo of a machine-gun on social media with the caption: “The fastest German asylum procedure, rejects up to 1,400 requests per minute”.

Germany strictly enforces laws regarding displays of support for the Nazis. You can’t show swastikas, Nazi symbols, make “Heil Hitler” salutes or deny the Holocaust.

Meanwhile, German prosecutors have filed new complaints alleging bias against judges presiding over the often-delayed trial of a former SS medic who served at the Auschwitz death camp.

Hubert Zafke’s trial at has been postponed repeatedly after judges ruled the 96-year-old was unfit.

He is charged with 3,681 counts of accessory to murder for allegedly helping the camp function, but his attorney says he did nothing criminal. The court has rejected previous calls to remove the judges over alleged bias.

And in Vienna, cops have charged 12 Germans with contravening anti-Nazi laws after some allegedly stuck stickers with swastikas on their beer coasters while others reportedly raised their arms in the Hitler salute.

The eight men and four women range in age from 18 to 65. They deny wrongdoing.

In France, presidential candidate Marine Le Pen found herself in hot water after she denied the French government was responsible for rounding up Jews during the Second World War.