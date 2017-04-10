Guard in place at new student crossing in Cobourg

Crossing guard Joanne Girimonte helps two high school students cross at the new student crossing at Abbott Boulevard and King Street East on Monday morning. There is now a crossing guard from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. and 2:45 to 3:30 pm. Cobourg Police and a bylaw enforcement officer were at Cobourg Collegiate Institute making sure people did not stop illegally and also directing students on the north side of the street to use the crossing guard.