Cobourg native teaching in Alexandria, Egypt

A Cobourg resident is working as a teacher in Alexandria, Egypt, where there is a state of emergency following Palm Sunday church bombings.

The death toll was reported to be as high as 49 killed as of Monday afternoon with another 78 injured.

Lydia Truelove, who is 29, is a Grade 1 to 6 French teacher at Alexandria International Academy. She’s a graduate of the former Cobourg District Collegiate Institute East (which became Cobourg Collegiate Institute) and before that completed the French Immersion program at C.R. Gummow Public School in Cobourg.

Truelove, who has lived and taught in Egypt for two years now, was shocked when she had heard the news of the attacks.

“I have never seen Muslims and Christians be anything but kind and respectful towards each other,” she said in an e-mail to Northumberland Today on Monday. “It saddens and sickens me that there are people out there who literally kill in hopes of turning people against each other.”

Truelove has never been concerned about safety while living in Egypt and she still isn’t even after these attacks. There is a large military presence, she said, as well as armed guards patrolling the streets.

“I have always felt comfortable to walk alone on the streets here, no matter the time of day,” she said. “Many people here will approach you simply to offer assistance, to make sure you know where you are going and will offer their phone numbers in case you ever need anything. The locals are not used to seeing many foreigners in Alexandria and want to help you in any way they can.”

Truelove’s school is attached to a church, although there is no affiliation between the two.

“I immediately went home to seek refuge and await updates,” after learning of the attacks, she said.

Truelove’s mother, Charlene Bell, reached out to her daughter the moment she had heard about the attacks as she was worried for her safety.

Bell had also recently sent her 15-year-old son, Chas, to visit his sister last month for an extended March Break trip.

“It hit me hours later because I realized that I had sent my son there for his first trip ever in his life,” Bell said. “I sent him there for 10 days in March on his first flight ever. Because Lydia is in her second year there, she knows the area and he would have a great place to stay. It could have been awful so that had me shaken up.”

Truelove looks to spend the rest of her time in Egypt positively before he teaching contract comes to an end in June. She will then come home for the summer before going to Shanghai, China on her next journey.