TORONTO -

The Canadian Automobile Association wants Ontario residents to let them know if there’s a really bad road in their area.

Voting is now open for the annual CAA Worst Roads campaign.

CAA South Central Ontario says it recently conducted a member survey on the perception of local road conditions.

It says 69% of respondents indicated that there is a road in their community or on their commute that requires repair.

The top voted worst roads in the province from 2016 were found in Prince Edward County, Timmins, Thunder Bay, St. Catharines, Hamilton, Sudbury and Toronto.

Voting is open at caaworstroads.com until May 1 and the CAA says it will compile a list of the 10 worst roads in Ontario and the worst roads in regions across the province.

“From congestion, potholes and the timing of traffic lights to pedestrian and cycling safety, everyone is affected by the quality of our roadways,” Raymond Chan of CAA South Central Ontario said Monday in a release.

“This is an opportunity to have your voice heard,” Chan said, noting that CAA will present the list of 2017 worst roads to local and provincial officials to help inform future funding and planning decisions.