NORTHUMBERLAND -

The number of Northumberland County employees on the Sunshine List earning over $100,000 a year grew by 17 employees between 2015 and 2016.

The level of salaries, both years, ranged from just over $100,000 and topped out at about $170,000 last year. The total number of employees earning triple digits last year was 38 and the year before 21, according to filings provided by Northumberland County.

“The annual Public Sector Salary Disclosure is an important opportunity for the County to fulfill its core value of accountability to the community,” CAO Jennifer Moore stated in an e-mail. “The County’s 2016 list includes our executives, as well as front-line staff such as paramedics and nurses who were called upon to work overtime hours to ensure delivery of necessary services to residents.

“Several senior managers with high-accountability portfolios are also included in this year’s disclosure following a non-union compensation review that brought salaries for these individuals into alignment with industry standards.”

Moore, at the top end of the pay scale in the local county level of government, earned about $169,000 in 2016.

Dismissal of former CAO costly

Moore took over the CAO acting position in February, 2015 after council quietly let Elizabeth Saville go after a very short time in office. No explanation was given at the time. Saville was paid $175,000 in 2015, according to the county filing – although she only worked about one month that year.

As the director of finance and treasurer in 2015, Moore earned $150,000, so was on the Sunshine List that year too, just with a different title. She was officially appointed CAO in November, 2015.

Other county directors

The finance director in 2016, Glenn Dees, earned $116,000. It was his first full year with the county so he wasn’t on the 2015 Sunshine List.

All of the salary figures in this story are rounded up to the nearest thousand.

The county had five directors both years, including finance directors. The other four included Director of Transportation and Waste, Mo Pannu, who earned $151,000 last year and $140,000 the year before.

Director of Corporate Services, Lisa Ainsworth received $140,000 last year and $136,000 the year before.

Dan Borowec, economic development and tourism director, earned $139,000 in 2016 and $130,000 in 2015.

Community and Social Services director Lisa Horne earned $110,000 in 2016 having taken over from Mark Darroch who retired. Horne was not on the Sunshine List in 2015.

County paramedics

The Chief of Paramedics, William Detlor, earned $129,000 last year and $122,000 the year before. There were 11 paramedics on the Sunshine List in 2016, up from seven in 2015. Their salaries ranged from just over $100,000 to a high of $111,000, both years.

Golden Plough Lodge administrator Clare Dawson earned $139,000 last year and $136,000 the previous year.

A whole series of people in manager positions (including roads, land use planning, the MRF and environmental services, to name a few) were added to the $100,000 list in 2016 and absent from the list entirely in 2015.

Northumberland County Warden Mark Walas commented on the Sunshine List.

“The County continues to administer a lean operation, with 3.8 employees for every 1000 members of the population...council is proud of the quality work that our capable, professional staff consistently produces,” he said.

“We will continue to set careful direction for human resources management to ensure that we maintain a balance of efficient operations, and retention of the leadership, experience and expertise needed to deliver the essential services on which our residents depend every day.”

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald