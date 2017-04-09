PORT HOPE -

Council consideration will be given to the beautification of Lent’s Lane in downtown Port Hope at the April 18 committee-of-the-whole meeting.

A notice of motion from Councillor Jeff Lees at last week’s committee-of-the-whole meeting set out general plans, with more specific recommendations to be determined at a later date.

The Heritage Business Improvement Area is named as a partner in the plans, having been mandated by the municipality to oversee the improvement, beautification and maintenance of municipal property in that area, and to promote the downtown heritage district as a vibrant business, shopping and entertainment area.

The motion also calls for collaboration with the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario’s Port Hope branch, as they own the structure known as the Little Station (currently located by the harbour at 10 Hayward St.) that Lees hopes to see relocated to a spot near Lent’s Lane for use as a tourism booth or visitor’s centre (primarily funded through the Beautification Reserve).

Another clause calls for staff “to explore beautification opportunities in the same vicinity related to potential art installations along abutting wall space, the potential for overhead lighting, installation of street furniture including but not limited to chess tables and seating areas to promote congregation.”

The motion also calls for a staff report to offer recommendations and detailed costs involved.

