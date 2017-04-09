Imaginate this Thursday in Port Hope

PORT HOPE -

The theme of this year’s Imaginate is “we all have a story” – an important aspect given the societal shifts about “truth” and what has been taken for granted in the past seems “less certain” today, says event spokesperson, Green Wood Coalition’s David Sheffield.

Green Wood Coalition describes itself as a “radically inclusive, street-level organization that uses a shoulder-to-shoulder model of caring to walk alongside people who are hungry, homeless and hurting in Port Hope” and its fourth Imaginate brings together a combination of thought-provoking musicians, writers and speakers.

“I regularly hear of the impact of previous Imaginate evenings, both in individuals and broader community conversations,” Sheffield said in an interview.

In 2016, there were about 250 attendees but there is room for more at The Capitol Theatre in Port Hope when the upcoming Thursday, April 13 event takes place.

“Last year’s presentation on a basic income guarantee by Dr. Rosanna Salvaterra really set the stage for discussions about income disparity that have continued to be top of mind, locally,” Sheffield continued.

“The short films by Rob Quartly that have given voice to a number of people in our community who have lived with the effects of trauma, mental illness and addiction have been significant by reducing stigma and offering a forum for open discussion about these difficult issues that affect so many.

“It’s hard to explain, but I think that Imaginate is becoming a catalyst for ‘doing something good’. One small thing that comes to mind is a conversation with a couple I met at last year’s Imaginate reception. They were inspired by the stories of the evening and wanted to contribute something to the community. A year later, they have started hosting outdoor exploration days that provide a unique opportunity for folks in our Green Wood community, at their rural woodland property.”

David Newland of Cobourg, a musician, adventurer and writer is hosting this year’s special event, states a media release.

The line up of presenters, states the release, includes:

“Caribbean-born actor, playwright and dub poet d’bi young anitafrika a strong, unique and necessary voice in Canadian theatre right now. With her Watah Theatre in Toronto, anitafrika has given a stage to black Canadian artists and mentored many people from a diverse range of backgrounds to find their voice in theatre and tell their stories:

• Singer/songwriter, Christa Couture, has built a reputation for transforming tragedy into musical triumph, capturing tiny snapshots of grief and elevating each to a unique work of art. Currently creating content at CBC Digital, Christa says, ‘I’m writing. Not songs, for the time being, but pages and pages of stories. True stories: some of the ones I’ve been telling in songs for years are now finding a new place as I continue to try and understand and share the experiences, and some I haven’t told before’;

• Humanitarian and harmonica virtuoso, Mike Stevens first became aware of the challenges and struggles of Indigenous youth in remote communities when he met Innu youth in Sheshatshiu, Labrador in 2000. Since that time he’s been collecting musical instruments to take to remote communities, and teaching kids how to play. ArtsCan Circle was founded to expand Mike’s work, and send teams of musicians and artists to Indigenous communities, providing opportunities for youth to learn new skills and explore creative expression; and

• Sunsdrum is the collective name of indigenous performers, Heidi Langille and Lynda Brown. Based in Ottawa, they have traveled nationally and internationally, demonstrating traditional and contemporary Inuit throat singing, drum dancing, and games—as well as providing interactive workshops on the history of the Inuit, and their current realities.”

There are others including Port Hope restauranteur George Kallonakis, the choirs of St. Mary’s Secondary School and Christian Harvey of Peterborough’s Warming Room (dealing with homelessness solutions).

The evening’s tickets are $30 through The Capitol Theatre box office in Port Hope.

