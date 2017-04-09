Heavy Rescue: 401 films cleanup in Cramahe

CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

A crew from television show Heavy Rescue: 401 was on scene to film the cleanup after a tractor-trailer went into the ditch on Friday.

The transport was heading east when it went into the ditch approximately eight kilometres from Brighton.

Bill Wright with B and G Towing and Recovery in Durham was on site with his specialized equipment.

“Heavy Rescue 401 caught wind of the incident and contacted us, asked our opinion of having them on scene,” Wright said. “We spoke to the different parities involved and they were okay with it as long as they didn’t get in our way and maintained a safe work environment.”

The 53-foot trailer was carrying approximately 30,000 pounds of oxidizers and corrosive liquid.

“There was some load that was damaged in the trailer, but the spill was minor and was contained to the trailer,” Wright said.

An environmental engineer was also on site confirming there was no contaminants in the water and keeping the cleanup crew safe.

There were placards on the side of the trailer indicating the type of product inside.

“The placards are there more for the knowledge (for people) like myself who come to do jobs like this to keep the environment safe,” Wright said. “They are for information so you can go to the books, figure out exactly what you’re dealing with.”

Wright categorized it as a “medium risk product when breached and we’re not in a position where we have a breach.”

“The key is not to break a barrel,” he also noted.

Wright also praised the efforts of Cramahe Township Fire Department for building dikes and standing by while the trailer was offloaded onto another trailer.

The camera operator said the airing of the cleanup in Cramahe would likely be on the show in about 10 months.

pfisher@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_pfisher