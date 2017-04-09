German consul general visits Port Hope

PORT HOPE -

The consul general of Germany in Toronto visited Port Hope on Thursday and was greeted by the mayor and other dignitaries.

Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson said he was at a Board of Trades meeting in Toronto a few months ago and struck up a conversation with Consul General Peter Fahrenholtz.

Fahrenholtz has been in the position since this past September. Previously he has served in a number of positions, including from 2012 to 2016 as the Ambassador of the German Embassy in Kigali, Rwanda.

As part of the mandate is to promote inter-relationships between Germany and Canada, Sanderson invited Fahrenholtz to Port Hope for a tour of the town.

Joining them were the municipality’s marketing manager Kevin Narraway and Northumberland County CAO Jennifer Moore.

“We know how much Germany and Canada are aligned,” Sanderson said moments before the arrival of the consul general. “We have a lot of business. It also seemed to me that the attention generally is going to Asia and I think that leaves opportunities for us in Europe.

“This visit is an invitation to come down, have a lunch, look around, get to know each other and see what we can do from there,” the mayor added.

Sanderson said the meeting was about networking and promoting all that Port Hope has to offer. The tour started with lunch, then it was off to the Cameco Capitol Arts Centre, Cameco Corporation, Port Hope Business Park, Port Hope Police Station, Jack Burger Sports Complex, and finally Trinity College School.

“I think from a European perspective, people who see this community think it’s great and the movement is coming from the (Greater Toronto Area),” Sanderson said. “If he can take that back to Germany, perhaps a delegation may come over and Port Hope might be one of the stops they make.”

Sanderson said he’s been to Germany a few times and found the countryside stunning.

Fahrenholtz told Northumberland Today that part of his mission in Canada is to promote relations between Ontario and Germany and Canada and Germany.

“Business relations are a big part of that. Business relations, academic corporations, research corporations,” he said. “German companies are very much interested in doing more business with Canada.

“On the one side we have Brexit (the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union) that means Canadian companies and German companies will look more at each other. Second is of course development in the United States will lead to more German companies looking at Canada. When they want to invest in North America, now Canada looks very attractive.”

Fahrenholtz also said the new Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the European Union and Canada will also be a benefit to make it easier to trade and invest between Germany and Canada.

“The GTA is very crowded and very expensive. So why not go at a good location like Port Hope which is on the main corridor going from Detroit, London, GTA, up to Ottawa and Montreal,” Fahrenholtz said.

“It’s located on the lake and I’m sure Port Hope has lots of incentives to offer and lots of interest for German companies to invest.”

pfisher@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_pfisher