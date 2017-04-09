Family remembers Vimy Ridge survivor

COBOURG -

Family documentation tells some amazing stories, especially when it’s as thorough as the collection in the hands of the family of the late Charles Twitchett of Cobourg.

With the centennial anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge upon us, the family is reminded again of a beloved father and grandfather who saw action there.

Unlike two brothers, Twitchett survived the First World War.

Family members gathered recently at the home of his daughter Ev Jones to pore over the familiar photographs and papers, and they shared the story of the three British-born brothers who fought for King and Country.

Frank was born in 1896, and was killed in action Sept. 7, 1916, at age 20. His body was never recovered, and his sacrifice is commemorated on the Canadian Memorial at Vimy Ridge.

Walter was born in 1899, and died in action April 1918, at age 19. He is buried in Le Grand Hasard Military Cemetery in Morbecque, France.

Born in 1892, Charles was the oldest. He was a Belleville resident at the time he joined the 80 Battalion on Feb. 23, 1916.

“Dad would have been fighting, his two brothers were killed, and he probably didn’t know a thing about it,” Jones said.

The family have determined that Charles learned of his brother Frank’s death while fighting in the trenches at Belgium, where he suffered gunshot wounds to his finger and right thigh.

He was back with his unit a month later and would later receive the Military Medal for his service at Vimy Ridge.

In October that year, he would sustain a gunshot wound to the ankle. His son Harry noted that Twitchett would always have a bit of a limp.

The following April, he learned of his brother Walter’s death. On Sept. 12, 1919, he was shipped back to Canada.

Looking at her photos of old battle scene, Jones is amazed that all those trenches had to be dug by hand. Pointing to a photo where a dead soldier is slumped over a barbed-wire barrier, she paused.

“They would just see things like this while they were fighting,” she said.

Jones does find it heartening to look at a notation on a battle log that, at a given time on July 1, the Canadian soldiers would fire three volleys just to mark the occasion.

“Even way back then, in the middle of war, they were still celebrating Canada’s birthday,” his granddaughter Brenda Graham said.

Twitchett would celebrate Canada Day another way in 1922, by marrying the girl he’d loved since they were children in England — though both were a mature 30 by then. He sent for Kate Elizabeth Cook in England, and she sailed over on the Montrose to join him in Cobourg. They were married on the nation’s 55th anniversary.

“We have the receipt of the passage he paid for her to come over,” extended-family member Linda Smith said.

They also have birth certificates for both, their marriage certificate and the telegram informing Twitchett he would receive the Military Medal.

The Twitchetts settled on James Street, soon moving to D’Arcy Street near the old hospital site (which Jones remembers when it was still just a big old house).

Eight Twitchett children came along, though one died young.

The D’Arcy Street house the family grew up in is still standing, a place Twitchett came home to each day over a 50-year career at Cobourg Matting and Carpet. Graham recalls so many family gatherings within those walls.

Twitchett lost some fingers from his right hand in an on-the-job accident, and Jones recalls the leather glove he wore for dressy occasions (like church) and the special glove he wore to play cards.

His wife passed on in 1960. He followed a decade later at the age of 78.

One of Twitchett’s joys in his old age was feeding the birds. He’d shovel a path in the snow to get to the feeder in winter and, one January day, he died on his way to do this familiar chore.

Jones is aware of the depression and other problems that plague some of today’s soldiers, but that wasn’t her father’s case.

“He never seemed to act any different,” she said.

Still, Graham added, “Grandpa didn’t talk about any of this – maybe it was a part of his life he just put away.”

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith