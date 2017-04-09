ALNWICK/HALDIMAND -

With only Alnwick/Haldimand’s mayor casting a no in the recorded vote, council voted to increase the estimated cost of building a joint township fire/county paramedic facility in Roseneath.

The motion included upping the estimated cost of purchasing a new tanker/pumper truck.

The new estimate and updated resolution puts the township’s part of the new fire services premises at $3.1-million, up from $2.5-million and the new fire truck estimate at $450,000, up from $400,000 when compared to the council resolution passed last fall.

The pair of increases are due to a variety of factors that include site topography and the lower value of the U.S./Canada dollar, the township’s administrator Terry Korotki said during Thursday’s council session.

Korotki stressed the two figures are still just “estimates” until facility design and construction is completed, and an RFP purchasing the fire truck is nailed down.

There could be more changes to come, he also cautioned.

What this translates into is about a $3.5-million debenture through Infrastructure Ontario over a 30-year period.

Councillor Ray Benns, who asked for the recorded vote on upping the financial commitment by council, said the fixed costs of paying this debenture principal and interest, plus an estimate of ongoing maintenance costs of the new fire facility would be about $200,000 year, based on his own calculations.

Township treasurer Aryyn McNichol, though, suggested the interest rate and types of debentures may alter that when it is actually put in place.

There is no doubt a new Roseneath fire service facility is needed, Mayor John Logel said, but he stressed that council is being asked to “make an emotional decision” with insufficient data.

Another part of the township’s fire service costs is the need for a full-time fire chief, something which part-time Chief Allen Mann says he supports.

“It’s a full-time job,” Mann responded when asked by the mayor.

In addition to fire protection for township residents, there are other significant and costly capitol costs council must deal with including the results of the roads study, an evaluation of the Grafton arena and bridge work.

Despite repeated requests for provincial and federal funding, there has been no support for the fire facility, Logel also noted, providing an explanation for how he felt before the recorded vote was held.

Deputy Mayor Gail Latchford said the fire station upgrade is “long overdue” but cautioned that taxes will have to go up to deal with protection services including fire and public works.

A new fire service location for Roseneath, one of three fire halls – the others are in Baltimore and Grafton – “is the cost of doing business. It’s the cost of keeping our residents safe,” Latchford said.

Councillor Sherry Gibson echoed Latchford’s position and said it made sense to continue with a four-bay fire hall rather than doing any downsizing to keep the cost lower.

Councillor Bernadette Murray also made it clear she felt expending more money for what has been identified as needed for the fire service was something council needed to do.

Benns agreed with the mayor that council has other responsibilities to taxpayers and not just fire services, but still voted for increasing the estimates of the new fire facility and fire truck.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald