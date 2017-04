A Cogeco worker inadvertently discovered a sinkhole on Augusta Street in Port Hope on Thursday morning. The driver went onto the grass when the wheels of the van went into the sinkhole. The driver fortunately managed to get out. It's believed the sink hole is approximately 12-feet deep. Augusta Street was closed off until workers could repair the problem. The sinkhole, it's believed, is a result of a storm drain pipe leading to the Ganaraska River.