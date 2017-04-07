BALTIMORE -

About 170 school bus drivers descended on Baltimore in their buses Thursday to attend a special training day designed to improve the safety of students riding to and from school, says Student Transportation Services of Central Ontario chief administrative officer Joel Sloggett.

While it is up to his bus service and individual bus companies to make large-area decisions about weather and when routes are cancelled, it is up to each driver if his/her particular route, or small part of it, needs to be cancelled, Sloggett explained in an interview as the annual training day began.

The first workshop session was about rules on the bus related to students. There are reports filed when rules are broken and the focus is to ensure that the driver is not distracted while driving a large vehicle filled with young people, Sloggett explained.

Transportation Ministry spokesperson Mike Carr was scheduled to outline the daily procedure each driver must undertake before taking the bus out on a route. It also was to identify problem situations pictorially, he added.

It takes up to half an hour to do a proper bus inspection, Carr said in an interview.

The inspection includes everything from checking the flashing lights, telling drivers the bus is about to stop, to checking the bumper arm which comes down to ensure the bus driver can see the students, and at which time drivers must not pass the bus. It also involves testing the brakes, looking under the hood and a myriad of other items, including watching for leaks. Some problems mean the bus can't be moved until fixed while others can be used and scheduled for those repairs.

The last session of the day was about operating bus routes, including “dealing with families” and various issues of operation that drivers experience.

Some protocols involve what to do when a small child is not met by an adult at their bus stop. The child is kept on the bus and the bus service and school are notified to determine where the young student can be met, and if not the child is returned to the school.

Repeat instances can lead to the child not riding the bus any more.

Experiences about how to handle various issues and best practices are shared.

“Good relations are going to carry the day,” Sloggett summarized.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald