COBOURG -

It's not inexpensive or easy to restore the beautiful old buildings in Cobourg's downtown, but the Downtown Cobourg Vitalization Community Improvement Plan might be a way to do it.

The CIP makes available rehabilitation grants and interest-free loans under eight different programs. These cover everything from feasibility studies, heritage-impact assessments and engineering studies and drawings to actual improvement and restoration works and cancellations and offsets of certain property taxes and fees.

In 2016, the program disbursed $54,694.13 in grants and $51,886 in secured repayable loans.

Two of them eased the way for two businesses that came to town more than a quarter-century ago as tenants in the then-new Northumberland Mall. Both have since moved into the downtown — Cheslers Shoes is keeping both locations, and Ferreri Clothiers Men's Wear has completely relocated downtown.

Cobourg communications officer Kara Euale conducted tours of both for local media to show how CIP assistance has helped them thrive.

Rino Ferreri moved his store to 48 King St. W. as a temporary location to establish his business in the downtown, but is winding up renovations on a permanent site at 16 King St. W. with an eye toward opening May 1 — in time for the peak summer season.

“The exterior was quite dated, with windows and facade probably from the '80s. Although it was maintained, it was dated,” he said.

“I spoke with the historical people in town and decided to bring back a traditional facade in keeping with more of an original esthetic, with large windows and entrance.

“And I wanted modern materials — double-pane thermal windows, reinsulation — and made it an historic look with current materials.”

The heritage look of the windows promises to be a focal point for the downtown, Ferreri said.

“We have certainly invested financially more to achieve that historical look. The CIP program has gone a long way to helping us get there.”

Indoors, tradespeople are putting moulding into the display windows and preparing to change the door to a big, welcoming entryway.

A designated tailored-clothing area is planned in the back, and workers stripped out several layers of false ceilings to establish the 12-ft.-6-in.-high ceiling that will feature a couple of dropped panels for atmosphere (as well as a funky light fixture Ferreri made himself).

Though it's easy to dry-wall, Ferreri wanted to keep the exposed brick on the east wall.

“Quite honestly, it brings a little bit of Queen Street, Toronto, a little bit of Montreal, a little bit of New York into the downtown, and I am really excited about that,” Ferreri said.

“The program is phenomenal. It allowed property owners like me, first of all, to employ tradespeople during a typically slow time in the early winter. I started the outdoor work in early March.

“It also adds value to our property. And then, from a community standpoint, it allowed us to bring back some historical significance that the entire community could enjoy,” he said.

“I applaud the town and this program for allowing us to jump on board and take advantage of it.”

Ferreri's store is actually just part of his property. The building he bought includes the two adjacent businesses, Bra Boutique and Cultured Kitchen. He is planning to enhance the building's appearance with a continuous roofline over all three.

At the Cheslers site, the continuous roofline is already there over the shoe store and the adjacent Brittany N Bros, which Lou Trozzolo also owns. And the new Cheslers sign should arrive any time now.

A lot of work was required to make the store look nice, his daughter Cara said.

The double doors were not popular with customers and provided only a narrow entry. They've been replaced by a large entrance that is stroller-, walker- and wheelchair-accessible. A button-powered door is in the plans, she added.

And though it's already one of those storefronts with a recess from the street, they also added a vestibule to the entry — a place to fold up your umbrella, as well as a device to keep the heat inside in the winter (and the air-conditioning in the summer).

The windows have been completely redone with a heritage look that is a little more in tune with the character of the downtown. But in order to redo the windows, she said, “we had to redo the basement to add a supporting wall.”

That was the start of a complete renovation to the basement that included the replacing the scary stairway down. The cleaning and digging out before the concrete could be poured for the supporting wall was onerous. But the basement is more pleasant now, she said, as well as a lot drier.

“That work will maintain the life of the building,” Euale commented.

“Paying attention to the bones of the building makes your money go further.”

The open, appealing look of the store is noticed by the customers. And some of the long-time Cobourg residents occasionally look up, see the original tin ceiling, and reminisce about how it was there when they were children and the store was a Margles clothing shop.

“You want to keep the original stuff, but you've got to update it — level the floor so you don't trip over it,” Trozzolo said.

Manager Monique Doucette often sees people stop to admire the windows. The open design of the store means they can peer into a show window and see right through the store.

And everyone likes the fact that the store's setback allows room to put out a bowl of water for the many dogs whose owners walk them downtown, Doucette added.

“The town recognizes it's not inexpensive to restore these buildings, and it's obviously in everyone's best interest to keep them in good health,” Euale said.

“It's so wonderful to see these people so excited, and Lou was so eager and ready to do the work.”

Though these owners applied in 2016, Euale said, they can apply again in 2017.

“Which I plan to do — over and over again,” Ferreri said.

Intake dates are designed to take advantage of peak building seasons. The next one is April 13, and another one will take place in the summer.

Additional information and application forms are on the municipal website (www.cobourg.ca), or call the planning department at 905-372-1005.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith