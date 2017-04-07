Cobourg unveils new commemorative tartan

COBOURG -

In celebration of Canada’s 150th year of Confederation, the Town of Cobourg unveiled its own one-of-a-kind tartan on Thursday morning.

The tartan has been developed as one of Mayor Gil Brocanier’s special projects to commemorate Canada's special anniversary, but also in honour of Cobourg’s 180th birthday.

Assisting the mayor in selecting the final tartan was a group of local residents who have extensive knowledge of tartans. The selection committee consisted of Ian MacFarlane, Marjorie Hunter, Pauline Davidson, James Bruce and Karen Stinson.

Brian Wilton from Tartan Ambassador Ltd., located in Crieff, Scotland also provided assistance. Wilton is widely recognized as one of the world’s leading experts in the art of tartan design.

After Wilton’s research and discussion with the committee, he provided the group with four options that he had finalized for them to choose from. The committee decided on the design that was felt to best represent Cobourg and its heritage.

“The tartan is an exceptional textile design capable of providing the wearer with a strong link to their past. The Cobourg tartan is unlike any other and is uniquely distinctive to our town and our history,” Mayor Brocanier said.

The town hopes to have the final tartan developed in time for the Cobourg Highland Games in June.

The official Cobourg Tartan Day will be held on July 6 during Canada Week. Other tartan merchandise may be available prior to this date.