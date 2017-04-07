The Ontario Junior Hockey League season has come to an end for the Cobourg Cougars.

The Cougars were swept in the North-East Conference final by the Trenton Golden Hawks, which clinched the series victory with a 3-1 win in Game 4 of the best-of-seven Thursday night at the Cobourg Community Centre.

The junior A hockey season isn't over for the Cougars as they will host the RBC Cup national championship May 13 to 21 at the CCC.

Meanwhile, Trenton, the defending OJHL champion, will meet either the Georgetown Raiders or Oakville Blades in the league championship series.

Georgetown leads the South-West Conference final 3-2 against Oakville. The winner of that series will automatically qualify for the Dudley Hewitt Cup (Central Canadian championship) as Trenton is already guaranteed a spot as host.

Trenton and the winner of Georgetown-Oakville, following the OJHL championship series, will be joined at the Dudley Hewitt Cup by the champions of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League and Superior International Junior Hockey League in Trenton May 2 to 6.

The Dudley Hewitt Cup champion will advance to the RBC Cup in Cobourg along with the Western Canada Cup champion and runner-up and the winner of the Fred Page Cup (Eastern Canada championship).

