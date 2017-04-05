Will you be ready for Easter?

Are you ready for Easter?

Before you answer that, you should know that preparing for Easter involves more than shopping for that new Easter outfit, or buying that egg colouring kit. Preparing for Easter is something the 40 days of Lent are designed to do. Lent, comes from an Anglo-Saxon word for “spring,” can be viewed as a spiritual spring cleaning: a time to take a clean out anything that hinders our relationship with Christ.

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday with the receiving of ashes on ones forehead usually in the sign of the cross. While true there is no mention of Ash Wednesday in the Bible there is a Biblical tradition of donning ashes as a sign of penitence. In the Old Testament, Job repented “in dust and ashes,” and there are other associations of ashes and repentance in Esther, Samuel, Isaiah and Jeremiah. Do we need an explicit directive before we will do something that is good for us and our faith? While it used to be Ash Wednesday was almost exclusively observed by Catholics, today, many liturgically based Protestant churches (United, Anglicans, Presbyterians, Lutherans, and even some evangelicals) are embracing this service.

The 10th century monk Aelfric wrote: “Now let us do this at the beginning of our Lent, that we strew ashes upon our heads to signify that we ought to repent of our sins during the Lenten fast.” According to the Catholic Encyclopedia, “the real aim of Lent is, above all else, to prepare us for the celebration of the death and resurrection of Christ…the better the preparation the more effective the celebration will be.”

Many think of Lent as a time when people denying themselves a particular pleasure, commodity, or take on a new task of Christian service. While such discipline is commendable, it is only meaningful if it has a spiritual dimension. (Sorry – but giving up chocolate to lose a few pounds doesn’t count!)

As we prepare ourselves for those great celebrations of Palm Sunday, the passion of Maude Thursday, the crucifixion of Good Friday and the resurrection of Easter morning, why not set aside time to read and re-read the gospel accounts; reflect on Christ’s death, burial and resurrection; take time to renew and recharge your relationship with God, bringing yourselves back in tune with God’s will for you, and include a daily delighting in the knowledge that Christ came to deliver you from the kingdom of darkness and that, by grace alone, you have been transferred into the kingdom of heaven, for as Colossians 1:13-14 says: “God has delivered us from the domain of darkness and transferred us to the kingdom of the beloved Son, in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.” Finally don’t forget to celebrate.

Since Sundays are not a part of Lent, you may indulge in that piece of chocolate, but the best way to celebrate is by gathering together with other believers for worship.

In these ways you will be ready for Easter.

Blessings.

Calvin Stone, Cold Springs Pastoral Charge