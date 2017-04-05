The Big M – cast in stone

In my memory, it was as though it was this past Saturday – Hockey Night in Canada – and I was at Maple Leaf Gardens, able to get tickets (don’t ask) for my son and myself, about 10 rows back of a goal, watching Frank Mahovlich, The Big M, in full, graceful flow on the left wing, speeding toward us, cutting in on goal – he shoots, he scores!!

Except Mahovlich, wearing a Detroit Red Wings jersey, was making his return to the Gardens after the infamous trade that sent him to Detroit for $1 million dollars in 1968. A return to die for, to flip the stick at the failing Maple Leafs management. The trade was the day I ceased being a Leaf fan – the day, as I’ve written before, when the Hockey Gods vowed that the Toronto Maple Leafs will never win another Stanley Cup. That was 49 years ago.

Subsequently, Mahovlich was traded to the Montreal Canadiens (one of my favourite cities) and my loyalty went with him and I have been a fan of Les Habs ever since. As creeping age has overtaken me, I’ve found my interest in sport fading. Oh, it was a gradual thing. Of course, enthused when the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series in 1990 and 1991. Many years ago I took my son to watch the Toronto Argonaut games. But hockey? Raised on the Original Six, there are so many teams it has come, for me, boring. I mean, Hockey Night in Las Vegas? Sacrilege. So now, over breakfast, I skim the ever shrinking sports pages of the national press, finally reading the weather page, checking out Europe and Africa before settling on Cobourg. Which is pointless, as I only have to look out of the window.

Ahh, but Mahovlich. I was once in goal at Maple Leaf Gardens as the Big M and others - Eddie Shack, Tim Horton, Carl Brewer, Bobbie Baun – shot pucks at me. And, yes, Mahovlich skating in at ice level, winding up for a shot, was intimidating. But he didn’t score, giving me a shut-out against the Leaf’s best. Oh, did I mention I had a Plexiglas screen in front of me? It was during my career as a cinematographer for the CBC and I was shooting a film on hockey.

The sports that interest me now are non-team sports; sports that depend on the skills of an individual. Tennis, golf, figure skating. The remarkable Serena Williams and, before her, Stephie Graf and Maureen Connolly; the incomparable Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, skating to World Championship Gold this past weekend. But will any of them, in later years, be resurrected and cast in stone, as is the fate of Mahovlich, who will finally be restored as a Toronto Maple Leaf, his statue to rest on Legends Row outside the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, alongside Ted Kennedy, Tim Horton, Borje Salming? For me, The Big M will always be a Canadien.

But, like it or not, Frank Mahovlich, now 79, will finally be remembered as a Maple Leaf, albeit as a chunk of stone enduring the rains of spring, the snows and sleet of winter, receiving the occasional glance as modern day fans (those that can afford it) arrive for another game, dreaming of, one day, a Stanley Cup. Too bad it won’t happen.

Grahame Woods, a retired mental-health counsellor and Gemini-winning television playwright, lives in Cobourg. He can be reached at ggwoods@sympatico.ca.