Swim to Survive is free for all in Grade 3

NORTHUMBERLAND -

YMCA Northumberland and Cameco have once again joined forces to offer the Lifesaving Society Swim to Survive program in the local community, to teach water safety, swimming techniques and life-saving water skills to every Grade 3 student in Northumberland County.

The press release making the announcement said that this program will be offered for the remainder of the school year to ensure all eligible students can acquire life skills to prevent drowning through theoretical and practical lessons.

Basic swimming ability is a fundamental requirement in any meaningful attempt to eliminate drowning in Canada. The Swim to Survive program was developed to increase water awareness and decrease the risks of drowning to the public, by educating and providing practical learning components for swimming.

“We are very excited to continue the Swim to Survive program with support from Cameco,” YMCA Northumberland chief executive officer Eunice Kirkpatrick said in the announcement.

“As a community located directly on Lake Ontario and near many other lakes and rivers, it is important for children to feel safe and comfortable around water.

“Cameco’s continued support of this program will have a significant impact on the safety of children in our communities, and we are thrilled to, once again, be working in partnership on this important initiative.”

Participating children will receive in-school Water Smart® lessons and in-pool sessions at local swimming pools to cover the Swim to Survive standard in given situations: disorientating entry into the pool, treading water or survival-floating for one minute, and a 50-metre swim. The children will also have the opportunity to practice their skills fully clothed to learn about ice- and boat safety and awareness.

“At Cameco, safety is our priority,” Cameco Fuel Services vice-president Dale Clark stated in the press release.

“I am proud that our company can support this initiative for the second year. We feel it is important that all the kids in our community have a chance to develop the skills they need to be safe in and around the water.”

Elementary schools and teachers can register their Grade 3 class for the Swim to Survive program free at the Cobourg YMCA or by contacting manager of programs and services Sam McCracken (call 905-372-9247 x350 or e-mail smccracken@ymcanorthumberland.com).