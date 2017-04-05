St. Mark's announces Holy Week schedule

St. Mark's Anglican Church, located at 51 King St. in Port Hope, has announced its Holy Week schedule.

• April 9 – A Said Eucharist at 8 a.m. and a Sung Eucharist at 10:30 a.m.

• April 12 – A Said Eucharist in the Lady Chapel at 10 a.m.

• April 13 – The Liturgy of Maundy Thursday begins at 6 p.m. The Church is open for Watch, and the Blessed Sacrament of Compline begins at 8:30 p.m.

• April 14 – The Solemn Liturgy of Good Friday includes a noon Liturgy of Good Friday service and an 8 p.m. Tenebrae.

• April 15 – The Great Vigil of Easter is an 8 p.m. service held in conjunction with St. John's Anglican Church, and taking place at St. John's (33 Pine St., Port Hope).

• April 16 – Easter Day is observed with an 8 a.m. Said Eucharist and an 10:30 a.m. procession and Sung Eucharist (incense will be used at the latter service).