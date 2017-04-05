Port Hope transit open house April 26

PORT HOPE -

If you care about Port Hope transit service, Councillor Terry Hickey urges you to come to town hall April 26 and have your say.

This is an open house that will present transit options to members of the public, and two sessions will take place at town hall that day — from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m.

“We want and expect those who use the transit system to come to the event and provide input,” Hickey said at council Tuesday night.

As an added incentive that day, there are even special considerations.

“For those who need to ride the bus to get here, there is no fare — just tell the bus driver,” Hickey said.

“And we will extend the service until 9 p.m. that day to get people home from the event.”

Hickey recalled that it was a year ago that council received a petition with 100 names from people wanting to be sure the transit system was preserved. In the interim, a great deal of time has been invested in researching ways to make the service more viable and to encourage ridership.

In fact, a review of the service to improve the customer experience was identified — at that same committee-of-the-whole meeting through a report from director of corporate services Brian Gilmer — to be one of three primary areas of focus within the community strategic plan, along with modernization of fire services and a renewed focus on the Ganaraska River and waterfront.

Expanding on the transit objectives, Gilmer’s report listed a review of current stops and locations, potential shuttle service every 30 minutes, a consideration of smaller vehicles and accessibility improvements.

Hickey stated his hope that all 100 people who signed that petition a year ago will attend the April 26 open house.

“This is very important, and it really behooves us to have as many constituents who use the transit system here to look at what we are doing,” he said.

