Review by Selena Forsyth

Waiting for the Parade focuses on the lives of five women, wives, daughters and mothers, in Calgary during World War II.

They pull together at various times to assist the war effort, forming a bond between them, while the whole time they never truly understand the pain of one another.

The play is written by John Murrell, one of Canada’s most accomplished playwrights. During his teaching career in Alberta, he began to write plays. When his second play won the University of Alberta’s playwriting award, he began to write full time.

Murrell is a highly respected arts advocate, mentor, and consultant. He has won many awards, including in 2008, the Governor General's Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award.

Of his play, Murrell says “at the centre of this play is an exploration of how different kinds of people deal with loneliness and uncertainty. One of my favourite lines is “So that’s how she manages to stay alive. I wonder if it would work for me.”

As director, Brenda Worsnop says in the notes: “Interesting that a play delving into the lives of women was written by a man.”

Interesting indeed.

The five women:

Catherine, a feisty and strong-willed woman, is the only one with a husband off fighting in Europe. She finds herself forgetting him the longer he’s gone. Loneliness, fear and exhaustion lead her to moonshine (she calls it ‘War Widow's Weakness’) and men.

Marta is a German-born woman raised in Canada since she was 9. Her elderly father has been interned for Nazi sympathizing - he had a framed picture of Hitler in the basement - and she faces increased ostracism while staunchly refusing to forsake her heritage.

Eve is an exuberant high school teacher married to a much older man, too old to enlist, who infuriates her with his love of all things war-time. She is greeted every morning by the rat-a-tat-tat of an imaginary machine gun. She is not amused.

Margaret has one son fighting in Europe and another in jail for passing out Communist propaganda. She is prickly and stern and disapproves of the excesses of the younger women.

Janet is humourless, strict and regimented. She keeps the women busy creating care packages for soldiers and preparing for a Japanese bombardment. Her militancy is compensation for the shame she feels that her husband has not enlisted.

This play is riveting. The actors, five very different women playing five very different parts, make it so. It’s laugh out loud funny and also makes you cry. Sometimes at the same time.

The costumes, hair styles, make-up, sound effects and lighting are all brilliant and these five women are fantastic. Fantastic at being drunk, serious, sexy, happy, sad, funny, combative, loving, you name it. There are moments where there are no lines, just emotion. They have facial expressions I didn’t know faces could make. They are, quite simply, brilliant.

Many congratulations to director Brenda Worsnop and producer Doreen Page. Magic. A big winner!

The play is on weekends until April 15. Tickets at 905-372-2210.